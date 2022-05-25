OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Trading Down 11.4%

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) shares fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 26.40 and last traded at 26.40. 2,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at 29.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OTP Bank Nyrt. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27,775.00 to $13,250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is 32.47.

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services to retail clients, corporations and agricultural enterprises, and private and institutional investors in Hungary and internationally. It offers current, foreign currency, securities, long term investment, and retirement savings accounts; bank and business cards; agricultural, mortgage, and housing loans, as well as overdraft facilities; and invests in government and fixed income bonds, mutual funds, mortgages, shares, and certificates, stock exchange transaction orders, investment fund shares, and government securities.

