PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

