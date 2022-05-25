Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,761 shares of company stock worth $2,406,751 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 5.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

