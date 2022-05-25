PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PMT. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE PMT opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,639,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,040,000 after buying an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after buying an additional 121,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

