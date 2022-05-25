Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $28,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

TLK opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLK shares. DBS Vickers cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

