Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Shares Down 1.5%

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 227 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 229 ($2.88). Approximately 957,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 896,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.50 ($2.93).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.84) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($402,667.67).

Petershill Partners PLC provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

