Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petra Diamonds has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

PDL opened at GBX 113 ($1.42) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 139 ($1.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £219.45 million and a PE ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.