Piper Sandler Increases HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $62.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DINO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

NYSE:DINO opened at $47.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.57.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

