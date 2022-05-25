Piper Sandler Lowers Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Price Target to $4.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 191.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGLE. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

AGLE opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.