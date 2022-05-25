Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Plug Power worth $26,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 38,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 77,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

