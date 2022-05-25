Poema Global (NASDAQ:PPGH) Trading Up 23.7%

Shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH – Get Rating) were up 23.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 5,986,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,489% from the average daily volume of 231,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Poema Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73.
