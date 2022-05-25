Poema Global (NASDAQ:PPGH) Trading Up 23.7%

Shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH – Get Rating) were up 23.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 5,986,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,489% from the average daily volume of 231,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Poema Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poema Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Poema Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Poema Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poema Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

