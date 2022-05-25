Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.78) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.73) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.25) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.62) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($20.76) to GBX 1,400 ($17.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.62).

POLY opened at GBX 235 ($2.96) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 798.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($21.86).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

