PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PREKF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of PREKF opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

