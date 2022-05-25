Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 141,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 3.47%. Analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently -28.11%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.