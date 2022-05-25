Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Preferred Bank worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFBC opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $996.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

