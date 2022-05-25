Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 536.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $120.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.90. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.99 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.