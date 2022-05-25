Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 19,786 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of BigCommerce worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $1,636,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,448.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,630. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

