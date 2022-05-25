Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Alaska Air Group worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 255,688 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,535,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3,533.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 242,069 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $70.90.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

