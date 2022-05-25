Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of E.W. Scripps worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.69 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Huber Research downgraded E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing acquired 10,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 321,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,911.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $65,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,560. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.