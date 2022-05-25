Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of FARO Technologies worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FARO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FARO. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

