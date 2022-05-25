Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of PBF Energy worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 337,357 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 50.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 460,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 402.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 824,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $32.41.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

In other PBF Energy news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,287,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,045,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,189,363 shares of company stock worth $149,741,533. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

