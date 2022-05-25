Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,527 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of AMC Networks worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $72.80.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.