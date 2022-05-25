Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Harmonic worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.24 million, a P/E ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

