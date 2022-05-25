Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of National Beverage worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in National Beverage by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

FIZZ opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.92. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

