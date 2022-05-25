Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Core Laboratories worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 837,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 240,721 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 140.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 186,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $4,808,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $4,226,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLB opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.90 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $31.55.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

