Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,567,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,390,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of CHCT opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $918.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 204.65%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

