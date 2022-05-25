Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Radian Group worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE RDN opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $432,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,962 shares of company stock valued at $467,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.