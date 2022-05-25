Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,514 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Immunocore worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Immunocore by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Immunocore by 260.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 760,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Immunocore by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 163,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Immunocore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

