Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.08 Million Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of CoreCivic worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

