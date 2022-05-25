Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,392 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Sonic Automotive worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,050,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82,552 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 556,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 267,763 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 92,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

