Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of AngioDynamics worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

