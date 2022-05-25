Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.27 Million Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of S&T Bancorp worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STBA stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.66. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

