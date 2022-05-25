Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,374 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Brookline Bancorp worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BRKL opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

