Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,623 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 602,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 424,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,204 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.