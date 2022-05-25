Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Lazard worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

NYSE LAZ opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. Lazard’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

