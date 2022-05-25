Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,369 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Yelp worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

NYSE YELP opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.66. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $43.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,604,560. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.