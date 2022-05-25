Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8 Million Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Kaman worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAMN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $57.36.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaman Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

