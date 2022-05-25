Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Infosys by 1.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,149,000 after acquiring an additional 807,202 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Infosys by 2.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after acquiring an additional 693,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Infosys by 170.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Infosys by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,597,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Infosys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,710,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,836,000 after acquiring an additional 201,915 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

