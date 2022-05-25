Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of NextGen Healthcare worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NXGN stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.