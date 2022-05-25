Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Safety Insurance Group worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.35. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,562 shares of company stock valued at $128,803. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

