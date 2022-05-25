Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Strategic Education worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STRA stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.09%.

STRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

