Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Marcus & Millichap worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,139,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MMI opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.92. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,829. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.