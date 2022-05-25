Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Triumph Group worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE TGI opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $924.58 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

