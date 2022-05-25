Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $8.35 Million Investment in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 284,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Plantronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:POLY opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. Plantronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

