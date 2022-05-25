Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 23,746 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 39,267 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of LBAI opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $972.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

