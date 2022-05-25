Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,217 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Safehold worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

