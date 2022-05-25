Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,584 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Photronics worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Photronics by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 193,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $36,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,481 shares of company stock worth $470,276 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

PLAB opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $928.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.