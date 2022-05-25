Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Matthews International worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MATW. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $981.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $444.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

