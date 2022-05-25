Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194,586 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Pitney Bowes worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBI opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The firm has a market cap of $752.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.37.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

