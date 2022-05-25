Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of REGENXBIO worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,688,000 after buying an additional 160,702 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

